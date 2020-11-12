7,101 new COVID cases in Ohio today, Paulding, Shelby, and Hancock all go red

Ohio sets another record for daily cases and more local counties head move to the red alert level. Governor Mike DeWine announced that Thursday’s new cases has reached 7,101.
Paulding, Shelby, and Hancock counties went red, leaving only Van Wert and Logan counties in our area at the orange level. Plus, seven local counties are in the top 20 for the highest number of cases per capita for the last two weeks, with Putnam County at the top of the list. Last night during his statewide address, DeWine threatened to close bars restaurants, and fitness centers if the numbers do not start improving next week. But he has no set number for him to take that action.
“It’s a totality of all of the circumstances, it’s not just one number or two numbers. We look at multiple numbers and we look exactly where we are,” says DeWine. “For those who say I don’t like your decisions last night or I don’t like your idea about bars and restaurants, I understand. I fully understand. We don’t want to close anything, nothing, But the buck does stop with me.”
DeWine says they will be introducing two new dashboards soon to get more information to the public, one will allow people to search coronavirus data by zip code which will help show community spread and the other will focus on the flu season in Ohio.