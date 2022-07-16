700 people participate in the 20th Run to the Moon

Showers and thunderstorms expected. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds S shifting SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1"-2" of rain expected with locally higher amounts possible..
Tonight
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Runners and walkers laced up their shoes to participate in the 2022 Run to the Moon. The rain didn't stop around 700 runners from seven different states to take on either the 10K, 5K, or the 1-mile fun run. This race has become an annual tradition for many families and runners. While the Armstrong Air and Space Museum is getting ready to celebrate its golden anniversary in a few days. The race has also hit a milestone of its own this year, 20 years of running to the moon.
“I originally started the first year with 60 runners if you could believe it or not. That race started downtown, and we went to the moon, and we ran around the moon and came back,” says Amy Kentner, Run to the Moon Founder. “Originally it was called run to the moon and back. We did that for three years and we thought about just bringing everything to the museum for a more inclusive event just for the museum. It is one of the few races in the United States where you can actually focus on space, exploration, and also the Neil Armstrong Museum and our history of Neil Armstrong stepping on the moon.”
And before the race, they took time to honor Donald Rohrbaugh who served as a Wapakoneta auxiliary police officer for 52 years. He has been a fixture at different events around the city and school, but the Run to the Moon is his final one in uniform.
“Oh, I will miss the people up at the station and around like that, ball games. I have a tremendous amount of people that come up and call me by name and I don’t know them, you know,” adds Rohrbaugh.
Rohrbaugh also helped work security during three different presidential visits to Wapakoneta.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.