The warming trend continues for Tuesday's forecast as highs will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny with breezy winds from the southwest. Expect sustained winds of 15-25mph, but gusts may reach 30-40mph at times.
Expect a dry and very warm night as skies become cloudy. Lows will only drop into the middle 60s!
One more very warm day on Wednesday, but the risk of showers and storms will begin to increase. The threat appears very hit and miss through mid-afternoon, so there will be many dry hours during the day. A greater risk of scattered storms will build in from late afternoon through the evening, with the risk of scattered showers and storms continuing Wednesday night. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds or hail will be a possibility.
Thursday looks fairly wet, with numerous showers and isolated storms over the area. Any risk for a strong storm should shift to southern Ohio. Highs will reach the middle 60s, then fall to the upper 50s during the afternoon.
Rain totals could reach anywhere from 0.75" to 1.50" on average through Thursday night. Isolated 2"+ totals could occur in the southern part of the area with localized flooding. *It is worth noting, if the front shifts a bit farther south than expected on Wednesday night and Thursday, that would shift the greatest focus of rain in the southern half of the area, leaving northern locations with much less rainfall.* Certainly the greatest likelihood for a heavy rainfall event will be over our southern locations.
Dry weather should return Friday. A brief dip of cool air will drop temperatures to the 50s with very breezy northwest winds. Patchy frost is possible Friday night. Good news? The cold is in and out quick! Temperatures bounce back to the 60s on Saturday, then 70s Sunday. Much of the weekend looks dry and rather nice. Some shower and storm activity may impact the weather by Monday and Tuesday.