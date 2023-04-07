9th District Candidate connects with Allen County

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A candidate for Ohio's 9th District wants to connect with and learn from Allen County families.
Craig Riedel is a candidate for the United States Congress for Ohio's 9th District and attended the Allen County Republican Luncheon. Riedel has severed three terms as the state representative for Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, and Auglaize Counties. Although the 9th district is mostly based near Toledo, Riedel says that he still wants to connect with Allen County residents who may have family who lives in that area.
"Even though Allen County is not part of the 9th Congressional District that I am running in, without question there are a lot of people here that have family and friends that live up in that area around Toledo, Sandusky, Port Clinton, you know that whole area up there, Defiance. So my hope is that the good people here will take my message back and talk to their family and friends and say get behind Craig Riedel, he is the one who is going to get it done," stated Craig Riedel, candidate for 9th Congressional District.
Riedel will be bidding to unseat incumbent Marcy Kaptur in the 2024 election.