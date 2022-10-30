A 20-year-old man found dead in a single car crash off of Commerce Parkway in Lima

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A 20-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash Sunday night. According to the Lima Police Detectives, Jesse Woodrow was found in a vehicle in a wooded area off Commerce Parkway just after 5 p.m. Crash investigators believe that Woodrow was heading east on Commerce Parkway when he went left of center and off the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree and killed Woodrow. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
Media Release from the Lima Police Department 10-30-22
On October 30, 2022, at 5:05pm the Lima Police Department was called to 651 Commerce Parkway Lima Ohio 45804 for a vehicle located in a wooded area. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Jesse Woodrow, age 20, was operating his white Acura eastbound on Commerce Parkway when he went left of center and off the road. Jesse’s vehicle struck a tree and came to rest. Jesse was pronounced deceased at the time of the accident. Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors. This accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Boss at 419-812-0061 or the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
