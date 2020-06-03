A 2019 drug raid results in prison time for Lima man

A Lima man arrested by the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force last year, has been sentenced to prison time.

Eric Banks was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison. He pleaded guilty to three charges relating to having different amounts of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. The Task Force conducted a raid on his Michael Avenue home in December. They found 30 lbs of fentanyl or heroin and 20 grams of cocaine.

Banks says he found the drugs in a car and stole them. He had no intention to sell. But Task Force's search warrant was a result of witnessing a controlled buy at his house.

"Apologize to the community of Lima, Ohio," said Banks. "This is the worst decision that I have ever made in life. And it cost me dearly. I lost family, friends, and other close individuals. I definitely learned my lesson for this and I never want to go through this situation again. I ask for a second chance at life. I do want to be better to society."

Banks was given credit for serving 184 days in jail.

 

