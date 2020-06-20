A 3-year-old boy dies from an accidental shooting on the north side of Lima

The Lima Police Department are investigating an accidental shooting death of a three-year-old boy. The police department was called out 1200 block of Virginia Avenue just after 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found the three-year-old with a gunshot wound, the boy was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s, but they couldn't save him. No information is being released about the young victim, but he will be taken to Lucas County Coroner's Office for autopsy. The case is under investigation.
Media Release from Lima Police Department 6/20/2020
On 6/20/2020, at about 3:15 a.m., LPD Patrol Officers were sent to a residence in the 1200 Block of Virginia Avenue, in reference to a reported accidental shooting of a 3 year old male child. The Officers responded and the child was quickly transported to Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center. Once at SRMC, medical personnel attempted life saving measures, however they were unsuccessful in reviving the child. No names of the individuals involved, including the 3-year-old victim, are being released at this time. The incident is still under investigation and the death is considered a result of the sustained gunshot wound, pending an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.