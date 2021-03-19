Heavy rainfall resulted in lowland flooding across the area on Thursday. Lima received over 2" of rain during the day!
That system is long gone, and sunshine returns for our Friday. We hold on to a chilly air mass and breezy northeast winds, so be sure to grab the winter coat today! Highs will warm into the lower 40s.
Temperatures quickly rebound on Saturday! Highs will top out in the middle 50s under a sunny sky. The wind will no longer be an issue, with winds only at 5-10mph. Even nicer on Sunday! Highs should reach 60° or slightly better.
Rain chances do lurk in the extended forecast. Our next chance arrives on Tuesday as a frontal system moves through. Right now, rain totals appear relatively light. Rain chances decrease to only a spotty chance Wednesday, then perhaps another uptick on Thursday. Some new data is shifting Thursday's system southeast of our area, which would result in a drier forecast. We will monitor. Temperatures overall remain mild for late March.