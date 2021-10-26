A much needed break in the rain is expected through the middle of the week! High temperatures will remain quite cool as an autumn chill is locked in. Unfortunately, another strong dose of rainfall is heading our way for the end of the week.
Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds for our Tuesday, with more sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle, only rising to the lower 50s. A steady northwest breeze at 10-20mph will keep wind chills in the 40s all day.
The coldest night of the fall is ahead tonight. In fact, we have the risk of patchy frost. The risk will be higher west and lower east of I-75.
Dry weather on Wednesday with a slight jump in temperatures. Winds will relax, making for a quiet weather day. There will be some pesky clouds drifting back in, so expect a mostly cloudy sky with periodic sun breaks.
The rain chances kick back in Thursday, but not until the mid to late afternoon. Many communities have trick-or-treating Thursday evening, and if timing holds it will be damp with light showers. Friday looks to have drizzle and light showers around all day. Another 1" of rain looks to add up during this period.
The trends suggest we need to keep a mention of a few scattered showers Saturday. It does not look like a washout, with shower chances eventually moving out toward the evening. Finally, Halloween is shaping up to be a beautiful fall day with warmer temperatures and some sunshine! Another cold front is showing up around next Tuesday with a few showers. Reinforcing cool weather could send temperatures down to frost or freeze levels mid to late next week.