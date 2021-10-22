A Celina man found guilty to having sexual contact with a young child

A Celina man facing charges involving having sexual contact with a minor pleads no contest.
73-year-old Toney Kidwell was found guilty on four counts of sexual battery, and one count of attempted sexual battery. A Mercer County Grand Jury indicted him on a total of 33 counts including rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition. The other charges were dropped as part of the plea. The indictment says the offenses happened between October 2019 and December 2020. The victim was nine years old when the alleged offenses started. Kidwell will be sentenced next month and could face up to twenty years in prison.