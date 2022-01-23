A Celina woman arrested after hitting a man in the middle of the street

A Celina woman has been arrested for hitting a man in the street with her car. 31-year-old Katie Dunno is in the Mercer County Jail on an OVI charge. According to Celina Police Officers, Dunno hit 39-year-old Jeremiah Williams, also of Celina, while he was walking in the middle of Deford street just before 4 o'clock Sunday morning. Williams was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Dunno is being held on a $100,000 bond and the case is being reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutors Office.
New Release Celina Police Department 01/23/2022
On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at about 3:45 AM, Celina Police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by car on Deford St, near Cron St., Celina. Upon arrival it was discovered that 39 year old Jeremiah Williams of Celina had been struck by a 2003 BMW sedan driven by 31 year old Katie Dunno, also of Celina.
Through the investigation it was found that the car was southbound and struck Williams as he was walking in the middle of the road. It was also found that Dunno appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested for OVI. Dunno is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond subject to 10% while the case is reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutor, Matthew Fox.
Williams injuries, though serious, appear to be non-life threatening. The car received moderate damage.
