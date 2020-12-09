After a cloudy and chilly stretch recently, our weather turns for the better today as sunshine returns by the afternoon. Temperatures will also turn warmer, as afternoon highs top out in the middle 40s.
With clear skies and calm winds tonight, we will watch for patchy freezing fog to develop Thursday morning. Where the densest fog forms, isolated slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses.
We are also watching for the chance to see the northern lights, all thanks to a solar storm that happened on Monday. The chance will be there for the next few nights, and clear sky conditions will make for favorable viewing conditions. Our area is right on the fringe for viewing, so we cannot "guarantee" that we see them. The further north you can position yourself, the greater the chance. They would be found low on the northern horizon, best found far from urban lighting.
The extended forecast shows a mild pattern through Saturday. Our next system will bring us a soggy Saturday with widespread showers. Much colder and drier air returns Sunday. Flurries will likely fly at times, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be close to normal for early next week.