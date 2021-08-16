It's a cloudy and damp Monday morning as a weak upper-level system is spinning clouds and scattered showers into the area. The showers will break apart to just an isolated chance later this morning through the afternoon, so expect lots of dry time. Expect comfortable temperatures in the 70s.
A mainly dry night is expected, although a spotty shower cannot be ruled out. Lows will fall to the middle 60s.
A bit warmer Tuesday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The morning should be generally dry other than a stray shower. During the afternoon and evening (12pm-8pm), widely scattered showers and storms are expected to develop. Highs will reach the low 80s.
Tropical Storm Fred is currently situated in the northern Gulf of Mexico, and will come onshore tonight near Panama City, Florida. The bulk of the moisture is forecast to track across the Appalachians, brushing across the south and eastern sections of Ohio Wednesday. Locally, the forecast just calls for widely scattered storms, with best chances during the afternoon.
The extended forecast shows a rather warm and muggy summer weather pattern. Storms appear rather isolated later this week, with a slight uptick in chances Saturday with a weak front.