The weather has improved greatly from the wet, icy conditions on Tuesday. It is cold, but our Wednesday is off to a dry start. Quiet weather is expected throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries could fly this afternoon, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s for many locations.
We are heading into a three-day stretch of sub-freezing temperatures. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the teens area-wide, with wind chills in the single digits. Some sunshine can be expected for Thursday, and especially on Friday. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 20s.
Changes are showing up for the weekend. A warm-up is expected, but it does not look as warm as it initially did. A storm system is likely to impact the region between Saturday night and Monday. Our current forecast calls for snow to arrive Saturday night, then mixing with rain at times on Sunday, before switching back to light snow on Monday. Accumulating snow is an increasing possibility, but it's too far out to get more specific. Stay tuned, we will have much more over the coming days.