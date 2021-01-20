A fresh coating of snowfall will greet you out the door this morning. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. The good news is that dry weather returns today, with the bigger story being the cold temperatures. We will spend most of the day in the 20s along with wind chills in the 10s. Dress in layers today!
Skies will clear tonight with winds picking up from the southwest. This will actually cause temperatures to rise from the middle 20s after sunset to the lower 30s by daybreak. Thursday will be a great day with plenty of sunshine and highs near 40°. Winds will be quite breezy, from the southwest at 15-25 mph.
A cold front will usher in a colder air mass Friday and Saturday. Lows drop into the middle 10s by Saturday morning. We will watch the Sunday through Monday night time-frame for a chance of a wintry mix. The highest chance comes on Monday, but the track of this system is very uncertain from this distance. Data now suggests a drier trend Tuesday and Wednesday. Changes are inevitable for next week's forecast, so be sure to stay tuned.