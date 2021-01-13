A Convoy man pleads guilty to gun related charges

A Convoy man charged with improperly handling a gun has changed his plea in Van Wert County.
30-year-old Jesse Miller pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Attempted Tampering with Evidence and Improper Handling of a Gun in a Vehicle. A charge of Discharging a Firearm into a Habitation was dropped. Court documents say around August 28th, Miller had a gun in his vehicle and allegedly shot into the home of Matthew Davis. Documents also allege Miller may have tampered with evidence of a suspected shooting on September 1, 2020. Miller will be sentenced in February.