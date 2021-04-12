It was an unsettled weekend across the area, with anywhere from 0.50" to 0.75" of rain falling from Saturday through Sunday. This system is finally weakening and shifting east, with only isolated showers expected today. Much of the time will be dry. Temperatures will be very "typical" for this time of year, warming near 60° during the afternoon.
Tuesday is the "pick of the week." Lots of sunshine to go along with pleasant spring temperatures warming into the lower to middle 60s.
Sunshine will give way to a cloudier sky by Wednesday afternoon, limiting highs to the middle and upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday, and there is the chance for a few light showers to pass through. Highs will cool to the lower 50s by then.
A bit more sun returns Friday, and temperatures should rebound a bit in the upper 50s to 60°.
Right now, next weekend looks to feature mostly cloudy skies. A few showers could move through on Sunday. Overall, the theme moving forward is a drier pattern along with temperatures consistently staying slightly below average.