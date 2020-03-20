A COVID-19 Community Response & Relief Fund established for non-profit agencies

A COVID-19 Community Response and Relief Fund has been established for nonprofit agencies in the area.
It is a collaborative effort to deploy resources to the agencies that are helping those most in need during this medical and economic crisis. The United Way of Greater Lima and several other organizations are spearheading the effort. They are starting out with 12-thousand dollars and they are asking for donations to continue the fund.
Derek Stemen, President & CEO of the United Way of Greater Lima says, “These funds that will be distributed in the community are really for our non-profit partners that are service those individuals most impacted by the coronavirus. So really encourage individuals if they are in need of assistance to contact 211 or contact our local non-profit agencies to express need.”
There are three ways you can donate and support the fund. You can do so online, by texting, and by mailing in your donation. If you have any questions, contact the United Way.