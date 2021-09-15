A crash in Harrod sends one to the hospital

A crash in Harrod sent one person to the hospital.
At around 3 p.m. first responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a red Toyota was traveling westbound on Harding Highway, when a silver Chevy traveling southbound on South Hardin Road failed to stop at a stop sign. The Toyota hit the Chevy, went through a parking lot, and came to a stop after hitting a fence. The driver of the Toyota was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.