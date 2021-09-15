A crash in Harrod sends one to the hospital

A crash in Harrod sent one person to the hospital.

A crash in Harrod sends one to the hospital

At around 3 p.m. first responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a red Toyota was traveling westbound on Harding Highway, when a silver Chevy traveling southbound on South Hardin Road failed to stop at a stop sign. The Toyota hit the Chevy, went through a parking lot, and came to a stop after hitting a fence. The driver of the Toyota was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Cameron Saliga, from Middlefield, Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland. I recently graduated from Ohio University in May of 2019 with my Bachelors of Science in Meteorology.