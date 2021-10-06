A Cridersville man was arrested after a Wednesday morning chase. James Wilcox has been charged with fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, and aggravated menacing following the vehicle pursuit and domestic violence incident in Cridersville.
According to Auglaize Sheriff’s deputies, Wilcox threatened the life of a family member with a gun and then took off. He was spotted by a Wapakoneta Police Officer in the city, who tried to stop him. The pursuit began and crossed several county roads and ended back up in Wapak, where Wilcox was arrested. Two sheriff’s cruisers were damaged in the pursuit. Wilcox is in the Auglaize County jail on a $110,000 bond.