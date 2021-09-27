A Delphos man pleads guilty to arson

A Delphos man admitted to trying to burn down a downtown building this past spring.

A Delphos man pleads guilty to arson

53-year-old Jerry Spurr pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated arson. A second count of aggravated arson was dropped as part of a plea deal.

A Delphos man pleads guilty to arson

According to the Delphos Police Department, on April 2nd officers responded to a disturbance at the apartments located at 111 North Main Street. They found Spurr had broken out the windows of his apartment along with setting fire to burnable items inside his apartment. Officers saw burnt walls in his apartment along with burning debris that had been thrown out the broken window. Spurr was making threats to various individuals at the scene and was taken into custody. He will be sentenced in October.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.