After a pleasant Sunday, much cooler air is settling in for the work week. Despite the chill, the pattern looks very dry over the coming days.
A sunny start to our Monday will give way to clouds later in the day. Highs will top out around 50°. Winds will be westerly around 10 mph.
A cloudy evening as a weak disturbance moves through. A sprinkle or two wouldn't be ruled out, but a very dry air mass should essentially eat away at any moisture making it to the ground. Clouds eventually clear overnight and allow temperatures to fall near the freezing mark by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday is a chilly day with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s. At least the day will look nice with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
The forecast has four straight nights with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s from Tuesday night through Friday night! Highs will mainly run in the middle 40s. Expect a partly cloudy midweek, then a very sunny end to the week and start to the weekend. A temperature rebound back to seasonable levels is expected by early next week.