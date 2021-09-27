The sunny weather from the weekend will carry over to start the week! Notable changes will include a breezy southwest wind and warmer temperatures. Expect gusts to 30mph at times. Highs are expected to skyrocket to the middle 80s today, well above normal!
Expect above normal temperatures this evening in the 70s.
Lows tonight will only bottom out in the low 60s for most. A few clouds will work in as a cold front passes just before sunrise.
Not as warm Tuesday as the winds relax. A shift in wind direction out of the northeast will mean highs only in the middle 70s. Skies may briefly go mostly cloudy for part of the morning, then return to sunny conditions during the afternoon hours.
Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable weather for the rest of the work week! Warm enough for shorts during the day, but sweatshirt weather after dark. Highs in the 70s, lows generally in the low 50s. Changes will eventually arrive over the weekend. Right now, the forecast will call for shower chances returning after dark Saturday, with those chances in the forecast for Sunday and Monday. Timing could adjust as new data arrives.