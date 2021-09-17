Our Friday is starting off with sunshine and a few patches of fog. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with highs soaring to the middle 80s.
Friday night football will be quite warm (perhaps the last summer-like one for the season)? Kickoff temperatures in the lower 80s, dropping to the middle 70s by halftime.
A low chance of a pop-up shower overnight as a weak front approaches, but most will not see rain. Lows will settle in the lower 60s.
Expect a dry weekend for those outdoor plans. A few extra clouds will dot the skies Saturday, with generally sunny skies Sunday. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. A drop in humidity should occur later Saturday into Sunday morning, making the warm weather quite bearable.
Big changes next week! A moist flow will bring in scattered showers and storms on Monday, with showers and storms off and on through Wednesday morning. The rain will be most widespread Tuesday night, with the potential for locally heavy rain. A strong cold front passes Tuesday night into Wednesday, causing temperatures to drop significantly! Highs are forecast in the 60s for the remainder of the week, and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Time to dig out that fall wardrobe!