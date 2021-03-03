Temperatures are not as cold as yesterday morning, starting off in the low to mid 30s over the area. Today will bring a very nice warm-up as those sunny skies stick around. Expect afternoon highs to soar well into the 50s. It will be a bit breezy, with westerly winds of 10 to 20 mph. This is by far the best day of the week temperature-wise!
A cold front will pass by this evening and usher in a cooling trend. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday will be about 15° cooler as highs only reach around 40°. We still expect sunshine, with just a few clouds at times.
The weather stays rather consistent through Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 40s. Overnight lows will drop in the lower to mid 20s.
The warming trend kicks into high gear early next week. Temperatures are forecast to soar into the 50s Monday, and we will flirt with 60° on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next potential for rain is showing up for next Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Expect winds to also ramp up toward the middle of the week.