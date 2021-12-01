After a nice and sunny Tuesday, mainly cloudy skies are expected for today. A few light rain showers are possible for the afternoon hours, with areas south of Lima seeing the highest rain chances today. Highs should generally top out in the middle 40s.
Tonight is much milder compared to recent nights! Expect winds to become breezy with gusts over 20mph possible after midnight. As a result, temperatures remain in the 40s!!
Thursday is the warmest day of the week with highs generally in the middle 50s. There is just a slight chance of a stray shower, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds will stay with us all day, gusting 25 to 30 mph at times.
Friday finds our area "on the edge" between mild air and much colder air sitting just to the north. A weak wave may produce a narrow band of snow showers Friday morning, but right now most of that should stay north of the area. Highs may vary widely from low/mid 40s north to low/mid 50s south.
Saturday is chilly but sunny as a weak Canadian high slides through the area. Temperatures briefly spike on Sunday, but a cold front brings a high likelihood of rain by the afternoon and evening. It turns sharply colder on Monday. A secondary system may bring snow or a mix of precipitation types to the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This will be one to watch as some data suggests snow accumulations.