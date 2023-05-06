A Findlay man wanted for an April 8th shooting was arrested Friday

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man wanted for a shooting that injured two people back in April has been captured. 20-year-old Isaiah Moore was arrested by Findlay Police officers Friday night after they got a tip that he was in a business in downtown Findlay. Moore was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with felonious assault.
On April 8th, Findlay officers were called out to a building in the 200 block of Front St. for reports of a fight and gunfire. They found two men with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The shooter, who officers identified later as Moore, had fled the scene and an arrest warrant was issued. Moore is in the Hancock County Jail awaiting his arraignment.