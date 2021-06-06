A Findlay woman arrested after an early Sunday morning police pursuit

Findlay Police officers arrest a woman after a brief pursuit early Sunday morning. 21-year-old Brianna Karg of Findlay has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and fleeing and eluding. Officers attempted to stop Karg in the 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. She took off and led police on a five-mile chase reaching speeds near 80 miles an hour. Karg stopped on her own and was taken into custody. There were no injuries during the chase.
Media Release from Findlay Police Department 6/6/21
