A Findlay woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman Sunday night

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Findlay police officers have arrested a woman for a Sunday night stabbing incident. 60-year-old Rhonda Jones has been charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence. According to officers, just at 10 p.m. Sunday night, they were called out to a home in the 500 block of Putnam St. for a reported stabbing. They found a woman with a non-life threatening stab wound in her torso and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers identified Jones as the suspect and was arrested about a half hour later at another location. She is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
