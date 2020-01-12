A fire destroys an apartment in downtown Lima

No one was injured after a fire on the 6th floor of the apartment buildings on N. Elizabeth St. in Lima.
The call came just after noon that an apartment on the 6th floor of the Argonne Residence Inn was on fire. Everyone had to evacuate while the Lima and American Township Fire Departments tamed the flames.
There were no injuries, and only a handful of people were checked out by ems. They are still investigating the cause of the fire, but the apartment where it started is now inhabitable.
The Red Cross came to the scene to hand out blankets to those who weren't able to go back to their apartments immediately. Everyone who lived under the 6th floor were able to return to their apartments.