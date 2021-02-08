Our Monday is off to a cold and snowy start with the area seeing scattered flurries and light snow. Flurries and snow showers will come and go through the day, increasing again toward the evening. Amounts will be rather minimal, but enough to cause slick spots at times.
Snow shower chances become a bit more likely tonight as a disturbance crosses the area. A light coating to 1" is expected. Plan on a slick Tuesday morning commute.
Flurries should gradually dissipate Tuesday morning, with a few peeks of sun possible by afternoon.
Our next system will arrive Wednesday through Wednesday night. Confidence is rather high we will see snow showers, but lower confidence in how much moisture this system provides. Regardless, plan ahead for slick travel mid-week.
We should get a break in snow showers Thursday during the day, but another disturbance may bring a snow chance Thursday night. We will see another chance toward Saturday. The frigid pattern grows even more bitter by the weekend. There is a real chance we end up below zero, but we will go with +1° lows for now due to large model differences.