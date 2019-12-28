A golfer's Christmas wish comes true

Christmas break is usually spent indoors enjoying the warmth of your home, but this year people get to enjoy the warmth of the outdoors too. I was at the Springbrook golf course today where golfers were taking advantage of this nice weather.
“First time in 15 years I’ve ever been able to play golf in the month of December in the state of Ohio," says Andre Spivey, a golfer at Springbrook.
It’s now almost January, and golfers are still hitting the green out at Springbrook golf course. Christy Barnes, the manager at Springbrook, said they will remain open as long as the weather conditions aren’t too cold, wet, or windy. And it seems like as long as they’re open, golfers will gladly come and play.
“I’ve been so busy that I can’t tell you exactly how many people but I know we kept running out of carts so I would call and say ‘we’re out of carts again.’ At one time on Thursday, the day after Christmas, we were 43 carts out at one time," says Barnes.
Dozens of golfers hopped in their carts and rolled over the course from hole to hole, with only light jackets needed. The average temperature this past week was about 43 degrees, and people, especially golfers, are excited about it.
“Probably one of the best Christmas gifts a golfer could get this year by just coming out the day after Christmas and on this Saturday," says Spivey. "It’s still a little cold but nevertheless, it’s perfect weather for a golfer.”
So don’t put away your clubs for the season just yet, you’ll never know when those temperatures will start to rise again warm enough for a round of golf. Overall, it was a great day to be enjoying the outdoors especially for a day in late December.