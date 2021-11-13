A Harrod man was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday night in Perry Township. According to the Troopers from the Lima Post, just before 11 thirty 46-year-old Glen Davis was traveling east on State Route 309 near Mumaugh road when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree. He suffered fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing his seatbelt and troopers say that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
Media Release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Perry Township – On November 12, 2021 at 11:21 PM, Glen Davis was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche eastbound on SR 309 near Mumaugh Rd. He drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch and a tree.
Glen Davis, age 46, from Harrod, Ohio suffered fatal injuries and was transported by Bath Township EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital.
The 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Army’s Towing.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Bath Township Fire and EMS, Perry Township Fire and EMS, and Army’s Auto Wrecking.
Mr. Davis was not wearing his safety belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation