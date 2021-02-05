After a slushy 1-2" of snow Thursday evening, a strong cold front has brought howling winds which are sending temperatures into the teens this morning. Roads have turned icy and slick, so extra time will be needed today to reach your destination.
Gusty winds and bitter wind chills will be the big story today, but sneaky pockets of light snow will try to show up this afternoon and early evening. A few spots, especially along U.S. 30 and south, may get another thin coating of snow. Expect wind gusts up to 40mph and wind chills ranging from below zero this morning to the single digits/teens this afternoon.
Some sunshine can be expected on Saturday as highs reach the lower 20s. A disturbance is on track to arrive late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. This is looking to drop 1-2" of fresh snow. Behind this system, even colder air will push our highs into the middle teens by Sunday.
The 7 day forecast shows additional snow chances Monday through Tuesday, and the coldest air arriving late next week. Outside of Monday night, each night reaches the single digits, with below zero readings possible by the end of the week.