A Canadian high pressure system is moving toward west-central Ohio, ushering in cooler air and lower humidity. Temperatures are only expected to peak in the upper 70s for afternoon highs. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Skies will go from partly cloudy this morning to mainly sunny for the afternoon.
Tonight will feel very fall-like! A substantially drier air mass and crystal clear skies will help temperatures drop into the lower 50s areawide.
Expect sunny skies on Thursday, then partly cloudy on Friday. Humidity remains very low. Highs will reach the upper 70s with morning lows in the low 50s again Friday morning.
A mainly dry weather pattern should continue through Labor Day! There is a low chance of a shower or two Saturday and Sunday, but it is unlikely to have an impact on outdoor plans. Highs through the weekend will run near 80°. Humidity levels should remain fairly low as well.
The extended forecast shows temperatures cooling back into the 70s for highs by the middle of next week. The best chance of rain will be Monday night through Tuesday.