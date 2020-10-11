A Lima group is making it easier for people to get out and vote

The Committee for Racial Justice and Reform will be offering rides to the Allen County Board of Election for voters to do early voting. The committee has been actively registering people to vote for a few months now. To make sure that people have a chance to cast their ballot, they have put together carpools at a variety of times and locations throughout Lima. The carpool pickups are listed belowr

Media release from  #EveryVoteCountsinLima

Ride to Vote: Carpools to Board of Elections

Need a ride to vote early? Meet at one of the locations below and one of our volunteers will give you a ride to the Board of Elections so you can vote. When you’re done voting, we’ll return you back to the pickup spot.

Be sure to bring two forms of ID!

Furl Williams Apartments

Monday, October 12 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM

Wednesday, October 14 – pick up at 9 AM and 11 AM

Monday, October 26 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM

4th Street Apartments

Monday, October 12 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM

Monday, October 19 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM

Wednesday, October 21 – pick up at 9 AM and 11 AM

Sunday, October 25 – pick up at 2 PM and 4 PM

Sunday, November 1 – pick up at 2 PM and 4 PM

Brower Road Apartments in front of the manager’s ofﬁce

Wednesday, October 14 – pick up at 12 PM (noon)

Monday, October 19 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM

Wednesday, October 21 – pick up at 9 AM and 11 AM

Sunday, October 25 – pick up at 2 PM and 4 PM

Sunday, November 1 – pick up at 2 PM and 4 PM 

Meat City back parking lot

Monday, October 19 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM

Wednesday, October 21 – pick up at 9 AM and 11 AM

Wednesday, October 28 – pick up at 9 AM and 11 AM

Sunday, November 1 – pick up at 2 PM and 4 PM 

Get more info on Facebook: facebook.com/EveryVoteCountsinLima

 

