A Lima man killed in a two vehicle crash in Auglaize County Friday morning

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wapakoneta Post investigated a two-vehicle crash that happened around 7 am Friday morning on State Route 117 near the Allen-Auglaize County line. 34-year-old Mason Staley of Lima was heading south when his vehicle lost control on the ice-covered road and slid into the path of 53-year-old Bertha Kirwan of Lakeview. Staley was pronounced dead at the scene, Kirwan was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.
