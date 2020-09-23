A Lima man pleads guilty to having sexual contact with teenage girl

A Lima man has pleaded guilty in Van Wert County for sexual crimes against a teenage girl.
Nicholas Tarbet will be sentenced on one count of Gross Sexual Imposition. The charges of Rape and Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor were dropped. The indictment states these acts allegedly happened between October of 2019 to January of this year. It states the victim was 15-years-old when the first incident occurred. It is suspected that Tarbet knew the victim could not resist due to having a mental or physical condition. He will be sentenced next month Van Wert Common Pleas Court.