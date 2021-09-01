A Lima man rejects a plea deal and his shooting case heads to trial

A Lima man says no to a plea deal on a shooting charge, and now his case will head to a jury.
Oliver Jackson Jr. rejected another plea offer, and his case is now scheduled to be presented to a jury in October. Jackson is facing three counts of felonious assault and a weapons under disabilities charge.
The Lima Police Department says in February of 2020 following an argument Jackson motioned to Steven Snyder to meet him in the parking lot of Harry's Hideaway. That's where they say the shooting happened. Snyder went to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.