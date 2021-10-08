A Lima man takes a plea deal for threatening a woman with a gun

Branton Luckett pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault in Allen County Common Pleas Court. The indictment by the Grand Jury says that on July 1st, Luckett threatened a woman with a gun.
Lima Police officers served a search warrant at Luckett's home the same day, where they found marijuana, $15,000, and three firearms. As part of the plea deal, Luckett will surrender the cash and the firearms to the Lima Police Department, in exchange there will be no drug charges brought against him. He will be sentenced in November on the felonious assault charge.