A Lima man takes plea deal on charge related to sexual contact with minor

21-year-old Tyree Watson pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted rape and having weapons under disability.

As part of the deal, a charge of gross sexual imposition was dropped, and the original charge of rape was reduced to attempted rape. According to the indictment, the sex-related offenses happened between July and August of this year and involved a 12-year-old child. Watson will be classified as a tier three sex offender, and he will be sentenced in December.

