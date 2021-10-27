A Lima man takes plea deal on charge related to sexual contact with minor

A Lima man facing charges involving sexual conduct with a young child takes a plea deal to avoid a trial.
21-year-old Tyree Watson pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted rape and having weapons under disability.
As part of the deal, a charge of gross sexual imposition was dropped, and the original charge of rape was reduced to attempted rape. According to the indictment, the sex-related offenses happened between July and August of this year and involved a 12-year-old child. Watson will be classified as a tier three sex offender, and he will be sentenced in December.