Light snow showers have produced minor accumulations this morning. Minor impacts to roadways are possible, then precipitation should taper to patchy flurries or drizzle from mid-morning onward as temperatures climb to the middle 30s.
The risk of patchy drizzle or flurries will remain in the forecast tonight as the atmosphere remains fairly saturated. As temperatures fall below freezing late tonight, isolated slick spots may develop.
Any drizzle should dissipate Wednesday morning, with dry weather to follow. In fact, we have zero precipitation in the forecast through early next week. Cloudy skies will dominate through Friday, then we should see a little sunshine by the weekend into next week. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler through the weekend, then trend slightly warmer early next week. No brutal cold air, but it stays cold enough to feel like January.
The reason behind the quiet pattern is a persistent blocking high centered over Canada. This high is strong enough to shove the jet stream pretty far south. There are signs this may persist into much of next week as well, keeping our pattern unusually quiet for this time of year.
For the folks craving snow, the middle part of the month and onward takes on a more interesting look. There are increasing signals for a rather cold and more active period developing around January 15-20th per the American and European ensembles. Time will tell, but we know the "boring" weather will not last all winter.