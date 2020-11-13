A local agency is reaching out to sexual abuse survivors in the African American community

In stressful times like we have been living in the last 8-months, tensions can get high and Crime Victim Services want people to know help is out there to defuse the situations.
Healthy Love 365 is a program to provide culturally specific responsive services to African American survivors of sexual abuse. Established in 2017, it has created partnerships to work toward the goal of preventing sexual assault and responding appropriately to those who have been victimized.
Violence Prevention Educator with Crime Victim Services Carla Thompson adds, “Particularly in the African American community we don’t want to put out there when we’re having problems. What we want to do is reach out to the community and let them know that we are there for them. That our services are available. That healthy relationships are possible even during this kind of trying time and that we’re there to those.”
Next week they’re hosting a virtual “relationship health fair” starting Monday on their Facebook page. Search Day One Crime Victim Services on Facebook.