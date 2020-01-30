A look at the growth of the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for a lot of people in the country, but it hasn't always been this way.
When the Super Bowl first started 53 years ago, it was considered a joke, to the point where they even struggled to sell tickets. The Super Bowl didn't gain any serious following until 1969 when "Broadway" Joe Namath and the New York Jets took down the mighty Baltimore Colts. Since then, the Super Bowl has become so popular, that it affects even non-sports fans, and created a party culture complete with its specialized food.
The entire week leading up to the super bowl is filled with hype and anticipation from sports fans, food competitions between the two states, and general buzz from American consumers.
"I think that it has given people something to look forward to when it's just cold and nasty. I don't know how many Super Bowls I've gone through where there was a blizzard. And what else are you going to do? You're going to stay inside and you're going to watch TV. So then slowly, people started having Super Bowl Parties," said Jennifer Walton, Professor of Communication Studies at Ohio Northern University.
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers square off this Sunday. The last time the Chiefs appeared in the Super Bowl was 50 years ago in Super Bowl IV, where they defeated the Minnesota Vikings.