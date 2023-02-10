A look back at 2015 Jefferson Award winner Randy Kohli

It's that time of year when the United Way is accepting applications for the 2023 Jefferson Awards. To commemorate the newest upcoming class of exceptional people in our community, we're taking a look back at some of the past winners and celebrating what makes them so great. Today, we celebrate 2015 Jefferson Award winner Randy Kohli!
“Volunteering is a foundational block of my morals, character and values. Winning the Jefferson Award in the past reaffirmed this conviction in me that much more. Volunteering gives that warm feeling inside. There is always time to volunteer. It is a way of life that should be taught by families, schools and communities. These guiding influences in people’s lives should teach young people that they can make a difference in the lives of others and within their community."
"It is as simple as being kind to one another, treating everyone fairly, taking the initiative to lend a hand when you see that one could be helpful. It doesn’t have to be anything big; little things such as helping a neighbor or a total stranger so you’re strangers no more. When people volunteer their time and effort to one another through such simple acts, it will spread like wildfire and build the community into a better place.”
If you know an outstanding adult or youth volunteer from Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, or Van Wert County, you can nominate them by filling out an electronic or printed nomination form found at bit.ly/limajeffersonawards. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 5 p.m.