It's that time of year when the United Way is accepting applications for the 2023 Jefferson Awards. To commemorate the newest upcoming class of exceptional people in our community, we're taking a look back at some of the past winners and celebrating what makes them so great. Today, we celebrate 2016 Jefferson Award winners Steve and Earline Sellers!
“Because of age and health issues, we had to cut back. Steve still volunteers for Samaritan Purse once a year, and Earlene delivers meals for Mennonite Home once a month. If we see a need in our daily life, we try to help. If we see someone having trouble paying for groceries for their family, we pay it forward, or if someone is in need of help doing daily tasks."
"You don’t have to do big or long-term things. Just keep your eyes and ears open in your daily living, and you will see a need to volunteer for. Volunteering doesn’t mean doing something for long term, just one day at a time.”
If you know an outstanding adult or youth volunteer from Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, or Van Wert County, you can nominate them by filling out an electronic or printed nomination form found at bit.ly/limajeffersonawards. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 5 p.m.
