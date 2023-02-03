Download PDF JeffersonAwards-Sellers

It's that time of year when the United Way is accepting applications for the 2023 Jefferson Awards. To commemorate the newest upcoming class of exceptional people in our community, we're taking a look back at some of the past winners and celebrating what makes them so great. Today, we celebrate 2016 Jefferson Award winners Steve and Earline Sellers!

“Because of age and health issues, we had to cut back. Steve still volunteers for Samaritan Purse once a year, and Earlene delivers meals for Mennonite Home once a month. If we see a need in our daily life, we try to help. If we see someone having trouble paying for groceries for their family, we pay it forward, or if someone is in need of help doing daily tasks."

