It's that time of year when the United Way is accepting applications for the 2023 Jefferson Awards. To commemorate the newest upcoming class of exceptional people in our community, we're taking a look back at some of the past winners and celebrating what makes them so great. Today, we celebrate 2017 Jefferson Award winner Bobbie Nevarez!
“The Jefferson Award increased my passion to help others. I have become more active in our community to help to address substance abuse in action, as well as to seek to solve housing needs that are a major concern here."
"The National Awards event was an amazing, unforgettable experience, sharing awesome volunteering stories with 72 winners from across this nation, and learning about youth in action volunteering in this country motivated me to bring home the need to recognize our youth volunteers, and we do. What a privilege, a most humbling, memorable experience in my life. Volunteering does you good as you reach out to others. It’s good for your mind, body and soul.”
If you know an outstanding adult or youth volunteer from Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, or Van Wert County, you can nominate them by filling out an electronic or printed nomination form found at bit.ly/limajeffersonawards. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 5 p.m.