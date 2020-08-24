A look back at the 2016 August tornado outbreak

August 24th marked 4 years since nearly a dozen tornadoes swept across northwest Ohio. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens gives us a look back on a rare August tornado outbreak.
Normally, we think about late spring as our peak tornado season. However, 4 years ago, Mother Nature reminded us that tornado outbreaks can happen anytime the right ingredients come together.
Eleven tornadoes ripped through Ohio on August 24, 2016, with ten of those cutting across our viewing area. Parts of Paulding and Defiance counties faced the wrath of EF-2 tornadic winds up to 130 mph. How rare is an event of this magnitude in August? Nathan sat down with Meteorologist Patrick Murphy at the National Weather Service to learn more.
Pretty rare on two accounts: one, that August is not your typical tornado month, and also, because of the number of tornadoes that swept through the area through Indiana and Ohio.
Initial forecasts earlier that day did not seem too alarming. The severe weather episode changed dramatically over the course of three to six hours, going from a minimal concern for severe weather to a potential for moderately strong tornadoes.
There were no fatalities during this outbreak, and only one minor reported injury. This can be strongly attributed to advanced warnings issued by the National Weather Service. This rare event taught us that weather conditions can change on a dime, and we should always have methods to receive warnings.