A Lotta Love Pet Rescue host pet adoption at Restore Lima

On Saturday afternoon customers at the Lima Restore got the chance to play with and even go home with a few furry friends. Dozens of people gathered around the A Lotta Love Pet Rescue stand to play with the dogs.
The dogs ranged in age from seven months to nine years old. These are just some of the dogs that are currently up for adoption. The pet rescue founder says people should adopt through them because they're a reputable organization and they're giving these pets a second chance at life.
“We get them fully vetted,” said Sandy McVeigh, A Lotta Love Pet Rescue founder. "They’re good to go for a year. They’re on flee and heart warm prevention. A lot of them are house-trained and we can tell you about their habits.”
You can find out more about the other dogs for adoption on the A Lotta Love Pet Rescue Facebook page.