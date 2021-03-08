Our Monday is off to a great start with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s at sunrise. Temperatures will take off today with the combination of sunshine and a breezy southwest wind. Highs will top out between 60-65° this afternoon! Those breezes could gust up to 30mph this afternoon.

Day Planner

The forecast stays dry through Wednesday with highs remaining in the low to mid 60s.

3-Day Forecast

Rain will eventually arrive as we reach the tail-end of our warm stretch. A few showers will arrive Wednesday night, with highest chances arriving during the day Thursday into early Friday. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Winds will be very gusty on Thursday, with gusts over 40mph at times. That said, no severe weather is expected.

Late Week Rain
Rain Total Predictions Through Friday

The extended forecast keeps shower chances on Friday, then a generally dry weekend before rain returns Monday. Some adjustments will be likely as we get closer. Temperatures will return closer to normal by Saturday.

7 Day Forecast

 

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!